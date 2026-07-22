Iran’s Health Ministry says recent US airstrikes on the country have killed 53 people and injured 592 others, including women and children.
“From June 27 to 8:30 a.m. today (July 22), US airstrikes on our country left 592 injured and 53 martyrs,” Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center, said in a post on X on Wednesday.
Kermanpour said six women and three minors were among those killed, while 39 women and 23 minors were among the injured.
“So far, 535 people have been discharged [from hospital] after treatment, 36 are still hospitalized, and 21 people have been treated on site,” he added.
The US military has carried out waves of deadly strikes across southern Iran and reinstated an illegal blockade of Iranian ports in flagrant violation of a war-termination deal.
In response, Iranian armed forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across the region, declaring the Strait of Hormuz closed “until further notice” and at least until “the end of US interference in the region.”
The latest escalation comes after the US and Israel launched another round of aggression against Iran on February 28.
Iran swiftly retaliated by launching barrages of missiles and drones at the Israeli-occupied territories, as well as US bases and interests across the region.
Since then, the aggression has increasingly centered on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies pass.
22, July 2026
Iran says 53 killed, 592 wounded in US airstrikes since June 27 0
Iran’s Health Ministry says recent US airstrikes on the country have killed 53 people and injured 592 others, including women and children.
“From June 27 to 8:30 a.m. today (July 22), US airstrikes on our country left 592 injured and 53 martyrs,” Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center, said in a post on X on Wednesday.
Kermanpour said six women and three minors were among those killed, while 39 women and 23 minors were among the injured.
“So far, 535 people have been discharged [from hospital] after treatment, 36 are still hospitalized, and 21 people have been treated on site,” he added.
The US military has carried out waves of deadly strikes across southern Iran and reinstated an illegal blockade of Iranian ports in flagrant violation of a war-termination deal.
In response, Iranian armed forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across the region, declaring the Strait of Hormuz closed “until further notice” and at least until “the end of US interference in the region.”
The latest escalation comes after the US and Israel launched another round of aggression against Iran on February 28.
Iran swiftly retaliated by launching barrages of missiles and drones at the Israeli-occupied territories, as well as US bases and interests across the region.
Since then, the aggression has increasingly centered on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies pass.
Source: Presstv