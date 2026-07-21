Senegal announced on Monday it was supporting former president Macky Sall in his bid to become the next United Nations secretary-general, changing tack just three days after Sall visited his successor in Dakar.
The government had, until now, declined to back Sall, who was president from 2012 to 2024.
It accuses him of violent political repression that led to dozens of deaths during his last years in office, and of covering up unfavourable economic data.
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye came to office in 2024 on a wave of anti-Sall sentiment.
On Friday, Faye met Sall during the latter’s first trip to Dakar since leaving office and moving to Morocco.
Faye’s entourage said Sall was there to update the president on his UN bid.
On Monday, the foreign ministry announced Faye had now decided that Senegal would “lend its full support” to Sall’s candidacy.
He has “instructed the government and entire Senegalese diplomatic network to promote his candidacy among UN member states”, it said.
Sall’s bid is “now that of Senegal” the ministry added, saying it would benefit “Africa and more effective multilateralism”.
Burundi, which holds the rotating African Union presidency, nominated Sall earlier this year to replace outgoing UN leader Antonio Guterres.
But around 20 AU member states, including Senegal, refused to back him.
Sall was welcomed by thousands of supporters when he arrived in Dakar on Friday.
But his visit drew criticism from detractors, who are demanding answers for the dozens of deaths during his time in office.
21, July 2026
Senegal changes course to back ex-leader Macky Sall as UN chief 0
Senegal announced on Monday it was supporting former president Macky Sall in his bid to become the next United Nations secretary-general, changing tack just three days after Sall visited his successor in Dakar.
The government had, until now, declined to back Sall, who was president from 2012 to 2024.
It accuses him of violent political repression that led to dozens of deaths during his last years in office, and of covering up unfavourable economic data.
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye came to office in 2024 on a wave of anti-Sall sentiment.
On Friday, Faye met Sall during the latter’s first trip to Dakar since leaving office and moving to Morocco.
Faye’s entourage said Sall was there to update the president on his UN bid.
On Monday, the foreign ministry announced Faye had now decided that Senegal would “lend its full support” to Sall’s candidacy.
He has “instructed the government and entire Senegalese diplomatic network to promote his candidacy among UN member states”, it said.
Sall’s bid is “now that of Senegal” the ministry added, saying it would benefit “Africa and more effective multilateralism”.
Burundi, which holds the rotating African Union presidency, nominated Sall earlier this year to replace outgoing UN leader Antonio Guterres.
But around 20 AU member states, including Senegal, refused to back him.
Sall was welcomed by thousands of supporters when he arrived in Dakar on Friday.
But his visit drew criticism from detractors, who are demanding answers for the dozens of deaths during his time in office.
Source: AFP