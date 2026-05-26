Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei urges Muslim countries to deepen cooperation and shape a new regional and global order beyond American dominance.
“The [global] Muslim Ummah (Nation) and the nations of the region possess many shared capacities and common interests that will shape the new order and the future architecture of the region and the world,” Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in a message on Tuesday.
The message, issued on the occasion of the Day of Arafah, the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage, said Muslim nations were entering a historical phase in which regional realities were changing irreversibly and American military influence was steadily diminishing.
“The hands of time will not turn back, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for US bases,” the Leader stated.
He added that the United States “will no longer have a safe haven for its mischief and for establishing military bases in the region” and was “growing more distant from its former status day by day.”
“The future belongs to the Muslim Ummah and the new Islamic civilization.”
26, May 2026
Iran Supreme Leader invites Muslim nations to shape new regional order, says US era is over 0
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei urges Muslim countries to deepen cooperation and shape a new regional and global order beyond American dominance.
“The [global] Muslim Ummah (Nation) and the nations of the region possess many shared capacities and common interests that will shape the new order and the future architecture of the region and the world,” Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in a message on Tuesday.
The message, issued on the occasion of the Day of Arafah, the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage, said Muslim nations were entering a historical phase in which regional realities were changing irreversibly and American military influence was steadily diminishing.
“The hands of time will not turn back, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for US bases,” the Leader stated.
He added that the United States “will no longer have a safe haven for its mischief and for establishing military bases in the region” and was “growing more distant from its former status day by day.”
“The future belongs to the Muslim Ummah and the new Islamic civilization.”
Source: Presstv