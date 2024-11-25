Privacy Overview
25, November 2024
Iran’s Leader says arrest warrant not enough, Netanyahu must be executed 0
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for death sentence for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose arrest warrant has been issued by the ICC amid the regime’s genocide in Gaza and carnage in Lebanon.
“The (ICC) arrest warrant is not enough, Netanyahu’s death sentence must be ordered,” Ayatollah Khamenei said during a meeting with members of the Iranian Basij volunteer force on Monday, on the occasion of Basij Week.
The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his ousted war minister Yoav Gallant over their war crimes related to the ongoing Gaza genocide.
Now, the pair are at risk of arrest if they step foot in any of the 124 countries that signed the Rome Statute establishing the ICC.
Referring to Israel’s aggression in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, the Leader said the bombing of houses is not a victory but “a crime”.
The enemy has not won its wars on Gaza and Lebanon, and it will never be able to do so, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted.
Source: Presstv