10, August 2024

Ireland: Cameroonians mourn death of prominent figure Eric Njolai 0

by Cameroon, Headline News, News

Cameroonians in Ireland are mourning the tragic death of Eric Njolai who passed away in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fingal County constituency.

The much respected Cameroon Anglophone elite moonlighted as president of the biggest North West cultural and development group (NOWACIRA) in the Irish State.

The Cameroonian North West community in Ireland in a statement called Njolai a “renowned icon.”

‘’In the wake of Eric Njolai’s untimely passing, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Our community mourns the loss of a senior elite. May his legacy inspire future generations of Cameroonian accountants in Ireland to constantly evolve,’’ Eyombo Charles wrote on the CAMER ONE LOVE IN IRELAND forum.

“A life well lived. Rest in peace, Eric Njolai,’’ said Chief Diamond Esoh of the Global Movement for Change on Face Book.

The Njolai family has not given more details about his passing but has appealed for privacy to grapple with this devastating news.

Eric Njolai was a celebrated figure in the Cameroonian community in Ireland and even beyond before becoming a board member of the Baldoye Credit Union.

After his studies in the Federal Republic of Germany, he worked at Price Water House-an experience that catapulted him to the Irish banking sector.

(This item is still developing)

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai