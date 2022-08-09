Privacy Overview
Irish Football: Colin O’Brien to nurture Bohemians Nickson Okosun 0
Republic of Ireland Mens Under-17s Head Coach Colin O’Brien will oversee a three-day training camp in Dublin this week as he continues preparation for the UEFA European U17 European Championship qualifiers in October.
O’Brien has called-up 22 players to the camp which will take place at the FAI National Training Centre, Abbotstown.
Ireland are set for a friendly double-header next month before heading to Norway in October where they face Norway, Belarus and Armenia.
Republic of Ireland Mens Under-17s squad
Goalkeepers: Darragh Foley (Treaty United), Jamie Gamble (Shelbourne), Jason Healy (Waterford)
Defender: Daniel Babb (UCD), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), Sean Hayden (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Mackey (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Adam O’Halloran (Galway United), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), John O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Sean McCarthy (Bohemians)
Midfielders: Rhys Bartley (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Aidan Cannon (Celtic), Anthony Dodd (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Luke Kehir (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Daniel McGrath (Bohemians), Elidon O’Boyle (Millwall), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers),
Forwards: Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Cian Morling (Brighton & Hove Albion), Taylor Mooney (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Nickson Okosun (Bohemians)
Culled from FAI