Iranian missile strikes triggered widespread panic across occupied territories early Tuesday, forcing the suspension of a Knesset session as sirens sounded in hundreds of locations and a massive barrage targeted central areas, causing extensive damage in Tel Aviv and Beersheba.
A session of the Israeli parliament was abruptly suspended after the regime’s Home Front Command issued a warning, sending lawmakers rushing to shelters.
According to Israeli media reports, the latest Iranian missile barrage toward central Israel appears to have been the largest since the war began on February 28.
Haaretz reported that on the 25th day of the conflict, “unrelenting bombardment from Iran toward Israel continues”.
In Tel Aviv, a direct hit on a building caused significant destruction.
Seven additional locations were struck by shrapnel from Iranian missiles, with extensive damage reported.
A major road connecting Tel Aviv to the north was closed due to the strike.
The Tel Aviv Police Commander stated that extensive damage occurred at the sites where Iranian missile shrapnel fell in the city.
Israeli media also reported “massive explosions” in the Beersheba area and the western Negev, as well as in Arad.
An Iranian missile was reported to have landed in Beersheba, prompting search and rescue forces to be dispatched to damaged sites in the south.
In a separate incident, an Israeli reserve soldier was found dead in Bat Yam after allegedly shooting himself inside a shelter, according to Israeli media reports.
Iranian forces have so far launched around 80 waves of missiles and drones against Israeli targets in retaliation for the US-Israeli aggression against Iran that began on February 28.
Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any further attacks on Iranian infrastructure would result in expanded retaliation, including the potential full closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Iranian mighty retaliatory operations comes despite US and Israeli claims of destroying Iran’s military capabilities.
24, March 2026
Israeli Knesset session suspended as Iran launches massive missile barrage 0
Iranian missile strikes triggered widespread panic across occupied territories early Tuesday, forcing the suspension of a Knesset session as sirens sounded in hundreds of locations and a massive barrage targeted central areas, causing extensive damage in Tel Aviv and Beersheba.
A session of the Israeli parliament was abruptly suspended after the regime’s Home Front Command issued a warning, sending lawmakers rushing to shelters.
According to Israeli media reports, the latest Iranian missile barrage toward central Israel appears to have been the largest since the war began on February 28.
Haaretz reported that on the 25th day of the conflict, “unrelenting bombardment from Iran toward Israel continues”.
In Tel Aviv, a direct hit on a building caused significant destruction.
Seven additional locations were struck by shrapnel from Iranian missiles, with extensive damage reported.
A major road connecting Tel Aviv to the north was closed due to the strike.
The Tel Aviv Police Commander stated that extensive damage occurred at the sites where Iranian missile shrapnel fell in the city.
Israeli media also reported “massive explosions” in the Beersheba area and the western Negev, as well as in Arad.
An Iranian missile was reported to have landed in Beersheba, prompting search and rescue forces to be dispatched to damaged sites in the south.
In a separate incident, an Israeli reserve soldier was found dead in Bat Yam after allegedly shooting himself inside a shelter, according to Israeli media reports.
Iranian forces have so far launched around 80 waves of missiles and drones against Israeli targets in retaliation for the US-Israeli aggression against Iran that began on February 28.
Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any further attacks on Iranian infrastructure would result in expanded retaliation, including the potential full closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Iranian mighty retaliatory operations comes despite US and Israeli claims of destroying Iran’s military capabilities.
Source: Press TV