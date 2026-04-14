I am writing to thank you for ensuring that the road from Besongabang to Ossing is graded. Allow me to point out that these road works have been fully funded by you.
That section of the road network in Manyu Division has always been a millstone around the neck of our people during the rainy season.
With the road graded, our people, especially those who are businesspeople and entrepreneurs, will have to go about their businesses without fearing that the bad roads will be a constraint on their businesses.
Based on feedback I have gathered from people in Ossing, Ntenako and Ndekwai, travel times have been reduced and transportation cost is gradually dropping. This is really heartwarming.
This is the type of news many of us in the Diaspora love to hear. May I also use this opportunity to thank the SOWEDA General Manager, Besong Ogork Ntui, who has also helped to grade the road in his native Ewelle.
Manyu needs more kind-hearted people who can help give our beloved Division a shot in the arm.
Please, when next you have to undertake such a huge and expensive project for our Division, do not hesitate to reach out to some of us in the Diaspora. We cannot leave Manyu’s economic progress and development in the hands of other people. It is incumbent upon us, the sons and daughters of Manyu to help give our Division a facelift.
While the government is trying to turn things around for our young people, we, the elites of the Division, can also support government efforts in different ways. We can also undertake little projects which can help pull the Manyu economy from the brink.
Manyu needs strong leadership and you are ready and experienced to provide such leadership. You have demonstrated without a doubt that you can be trusted. The prosperous Manyu Diaspora is willing to work with leaders like you for our Division to witness significant economic changes.
Though the Diaspora does not vote in parliamentary elections, I am sure that many members of the Manyu Diaspora will happily support you in the upcoming parliamentary election in Eyumojock Sub-Division.
Honorable Teku Tanyi, your record as a parliamentarian over the last five years speaks volumes. The feedback from your constituency regarding the work you have done is heartwarming. Your financial support to many students and support to farmers in your constituency are clear indications that your constituency of paramount importance to you.
I would like to use this opportunity to indicate that you can count on my moral and financial support when you will be campaigning to return to Parliament. Manyu needs young, dynamic and selfless politicians like you who have their people’s interest at heart.
Once more, thank you for making travelling easy for our people. I am sure the graded roads will give the economy of our Division, a shot in the arm.
14, April 2026
Letters: Thank You Message to Honorable Teku Tanyi of Eyumojock Subdivision 0
Dear Honorable Teku Tanyi,
I am writing to thank you for ensuring that the road from Besongabang to Ossing is graded. Allow me to point out that these road works have been fully funded by you.
That section of the road network in Manyu Division has always been a millstone around the neck of our people during the rainy season.
With the road graded, our people, especially those who are businesspeople and entrepreneurs, will have to go about their businesses without fearing that the bad roads will be a constraint on their businesses.
Based on feedback I have gathered from people in Ossing, Ntenako and Ndekwai, travel times have been reduced and transportation cost is gradually dropping. This is really heartwarming.
This is the type of news many of us in the Diaspora love to hear. May I also use this opportunity to thank the SOWEDA General Manager, Besong Ogork Ntui, who has also helped to grade the road in his native Ewelle.
Manyu needs more kind-hearted people who can help give our beloved Division a shot in the arm.
Please, when next you have to undertake such a huge and expensive project for our Division, do not hesitate to reach out to some of us in the Diaspora. We cannot leave Manyu’s economic progress and development in the hands of other people. It is incumbent upon us, the sons and daughters of Manyu to help give our Division a facelift.
While the government is trying to turn things around for our young people, we, the elites of the Division, can also support government efforts in different ways. We can also undertake little projects which can help pull the Manyu economy from the brink.
Manyu needs strong leadership and you are ready and experienced to provide such leadership. You have demonstrated without a doubt that you can be trusted. The prosperous Manyu Diaspora is willing to work with leaders like you for our Division to witness significant economic changes.
Though the Diaspora does not vote in parliamentary elections, I am sure that many members of the Manyu Diaspora will happily support you in the upcoming parliamentary election in Eyumojock Sub-Division.
Honorable Teku Tanyi, your record as a parliamentarian over the last five years speaks volumes. The feedback from your constituency regarding the work you have done is heartwarming. Your financial support to many students and support to farmers in your constituency are clear indications that your constituency of paramount importance to you.
I would like to use this opportunity to indicate that you can count on my moral and financial support when you will be campaigning to return to Parliament. Manyu needs young, dynamic and selfless politicians like you who have their people’s interest at heart.
Once more, thank you for making travelling easy for our people. I am sure the graded roads will give the economy of our Division, a shot in the arm.
Yours sincerely,
Dr. Joachim Arrey
Executive Director
Global Think Tank for Africa