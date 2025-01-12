Privacy Overview
Mamfe: Church hails diaspora for giving toilets to Saint Mary’s Catholic School 0
by soter • Education, Headline News, Life
The Roman Catholic Church has lauded Boh Nchang Europe (BNEu) for constructing a modern toilet facility for the Saint Mary’s Catholic School Nchang to put an end to open defecation among pupils in the school.
The Regent Chief of Nchang, Ta Martin Ettasco who commissioned the toilet project recently and handed it over to the Diocese of Mamfe, commended BNEu for keying into Bishop Abangalo Fondong’s plan to put an end to open defecation in the bush in Catholic schools.
Ta Martin Ettasco said that the toilet project would prevent pupils from contaminating diseases associated with open defecation, and keep them clean and safe, stating that the project was a selfless service to improving the well-being of the current and future of the pupils.
Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News the President of Boh Nchang Europe Dr Tataw-Mbimbeng opined that the provision of toilets in schools and the benefits they inevitably offer cannot be stressed enough.
The much respected Dr Tataw-Mbimbeng furthered that adequate sanitation facilities are fundamental to creating a conducive learning environment, improving students help, and curbing the spread of preventable diseases.
Dr Tataw-Mbimbeng also pointed out that the intervention of BNEu would go a long way to complement the efforts of the government towards the provision of equitable and quality education for the citizenry.
By Soter Agbaw-Ebai