24, April 2025
Man Utd strike agreement with Cameroon wonderkid 0
by soter • Cameroon, Europe, Headline News, Sports
Manchester United have reportedly struck an agreement for Le Havre’s Enzo Kana-Biyik, who is set to become Ruben Amorim’s first summer signing.
According to French outlet L’Équipe, United are preparing to complete the signing of Kana-Biyik, a teenage striker who has impressed with Le Havre’s reserves. Known for his physical attributes, the 18-year-old forward has built a reputation for being strong in duels while also displaying surprising agility and quick movement for his stature. Despite not yet featuring for Le Havre’s senior side, his performances have consistently drawn the eyes of scouts, and United have acted decisively to beat out competition for his signature.
Kana-Biyik is no stranger to footballing pedigree. He hails from a family with deep roots in the sport – his father, André Kana-Biyik, represented Cameroon at the international level, while his brother, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, also earned caps for the national team.
With such a legacy behind him, expectations are already high, and Manchester United will be hoping he can follow in the footsteps of another famous alumnus from Le Havre – Paul Pogba. The World Cup winner made the leap from the same youth setup to United at the age of 16, and the club appears to be following a similar path with Kana-Biyik.
Kana-Biyik was not short of options, with both Monaco and Marseille also attempting to woo the young striker. He was even invited to visit OM’s prestigious Commanderie training centre as part of their recruitment pitch. However, it is believed that United’s long-term development plan, combined with Amorim’s personal interest in his progression, convinced the player and his representatives that England was the right destination.
Rather than fast-tracking the teenager directly into the senior setup at Old Trafford, United have a measured approach in mind. The club, in coordination with INEOS – the ownership group behind both Manchester United and FC Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland – plans to send Kana-Biyik on loan to the Swiss side next season. Lausanne, playing in the Swiss top flight, provides a platform for Kana-Biyik to transition from youth football to senior competition without the immediate pressure that would come from Premier League demands.
