28, July 2025
Manidem plans appeal for Kamto’s rejected candidacy 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Politics
Erik Essousse, director of general elections, informed Maurice Kamto that his candidacy for the 2025 presidential election was rejected due to “multiple nominations by the Manidem” party. The Electoral Council also disqualified Dieudonné Yebga, who submitted his bid under the same party affiliation. According to Elecam, this dual endorsement caused legal confusion, rendering both Kamto’s and Yebga’s candidacies inadmissible.
Anicet Ekane, founder of Manidem, strongly disputed the decision against Maurice Kamto. He stated that Elecam’s reason does not reflect the truth. “The CPDM and Paul Biya, feeling [already] defeated, want to avoid a face off with the Manidem candidate,” he said. Ekane claimed the decision resulted from a calculated political maneuver. He added, “Even before the announcement of this unprecedented candidacy carrying the hopes of the people, the regime in Yaoundé had already leaked Mr. Kamto’s personal documents prepared for the application.”
The Manidem founder further accused the government of a disinformation campaign about candidacy eligibility requirements. He also claimed the government crudely altered “the official registration of Manidem’s leadership on the website of the Ministry of Territorial Administration” while orchestrating the submission of a “so-called second candidacy,” referring to Dieudonné Yebga, within the party.
In response to the rejection, Anicet Ekane’s Manidem announced its intent to appeal to the Constitutional Council, as permitted by law. Regulations allow candidates rejected by Elecam 72 hours to file a petition with this body. Ekane stated, “What happens next depends on the response of the Constitutional Council,” emphasizing that the future of Kamto’s candidacy now rests on this decision.
The pre-election dispute warrants close attention as the situation remains unresolved for Manidem. The outlook appears even more challenging for Maurice Kamto, especially since Dieudonné Yebga, in a statement dated July 26, also expressed his intention to contest Elecam’s rejection of his candidacy. As a result, both Kamto’s and Yebga’s bids are at stake, potentially leading to tangled legal proceedings and escalating political tensions surrounding the electoral process.
Source: Business in Cameroon