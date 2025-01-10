Privacy Overview
10, January 2025
Manyu Diaspora: A senior Nyene Mawn queen has died in France 0
A prominent member of the Manyu Women International Association (Nyene Mawn) Lady Mbi Angel died Friday in France.
Here’s how the Nyene Mawn family announced her passing on a social media post.
Death of Queen Mbi Angel of NYENE MAWN France
Queen Mbi Angel has died in France. Lady Mbi Angel was the rock on which Nyene Mawn was built when we rebranded in Belgium last year and who provided Nyene Mawn with the stability and strength that our great association needed.
The death of our beloved sister Mbi Angel is a moment of the greatest sadness for all members of the Nyene Mawn family all over the world.
Nyene Mawn queens are mourning profoundly the passing of a cherished Manyu iron lady and a much-loved Manyu woman. We all in Nyene Mawn know her loss will be deeply felt throughout all Nyene Mawn branches all over the world and in our great Manyu constituency.
Rest in peace Queen Mbi Angel!
Please a detail Nyene Mawn funeral arrangement will be announce in the coming days.
Sign: Mami Patience Abangma
President-General
Nyene Mawn