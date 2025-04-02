This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
2, April 2025
Manyu Division: Ma Nchong Stella is the new Ekandim Nkanda of Ntenako 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
History was made in Ntenako, a village some few kilometers from Mamfe the chief town in Manyu recently as the indigenes united in one accord and crowned Ma Nchong Stella daughter of late Eyambe Besong Meshack Enow as their new Ekandim Nkanda.
The event was reportedly a unity day for the people of Ntenako village as the Ekandim Nkanda title represents a special quality in the hearts of every Manyu woman of substance.
Ntenako village noted for heavy fines when things go radically wrong reached a unanimous decision that the Germany based Lady Nchong Stella had contributed positively towards the development of Boh Manyi quarter and she is working hard for a unified Ntenako diaspora at a time when nearly every Manyu group is facing internal squabbles, leadership tussle, non-transparency and accountability.
The Ma Nchong Stella celebration in Ntenako featured a well performed cultural dance that was watched by the regent chief Sessekou Besongngem Ferdinand and a prominent notable Sessekou Arrey Walter.
There was a fraternity of family meetings, cultural music dances and the ultimate coronation of Ma Nchong Stella as the Ekandim Nkanda of Ntenako.
Lady Nchong Stella is presently the Cultural Affairs Officer for the Manyu Women International Association-Nyene Mawn Worldwide
By Kingsley Betek with additional reporting from Soter Agbaw-Ebai