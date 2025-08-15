About 11 passengers of a bus have been kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram militants in Cameroon’s Far North region, security sources said on Thursday.
The bus left the town of Kousseri in the region on Wednesday and was heading to the region’s chief town, Maroua, when it was intercepted by gunmen.
“The terrorists kidnapped all the men on the bus and freed the women. They allowed the driver to continue the journey with the women but seized his documents,” an official in the region, who asked not to be named, said by phone.
“We only learned about the abduction today (Thursday). Our forces have launched an operation to rescue them,” the official added.
Abduction for ransom is common in the region where the terror group Boko Haram has been operating since 2014.
15, August 2025
Maroua: Boko Haram militants abduct 11 bus passengers 0
About 11 passengers of a bus have been kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram militants in Cameroon’s Far North region, security sources said on Thursday.
The bus left the town of Kousseri in the region on Wednesday and was heading to the region’s chief town, Maroua, when it was intercepted by gunmen.
“The terrorists kidnapped all the men on the bus and freed the women. They allowed the driver to continue the journey with the women but seized his documents,” an official in the region, who asked not to be named, said by phone.
“We only learned about the abduction today (Thursday). Our forces have launched an operation to rescue them,” the official added.
Abduction for ransom is common in the region where the terror group Boko Haram has been operating since 2014.
Culled from Xinhuanet by Miriam Metchane Ewang