8, January 2025
Minister René Sadi says no conflict between government and the Catholic Church 0
The Cameroonian government denies any conflict with religious denominations, particularly the Catholic Church, following recent statements by clergy members opposing President Paul Biya’s potential candidacy in the upcoming presidential election (scheduled for October 2025).
In a press release on January 7, Minister of Communication René Emmanuel Sadi reiterated that Cameroon is a secular state where religions coexist peacefully with public authorities. However, he described the stance taken by some Catholic clergy on Biya’s potential candidacy as “pure speculation,” noting that the president has yet to announce his intentions.
The controversy began on December 25 when Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala told Radio France Internationale (RFI) that a Biya candidacy in the next election “is not realistic.” President Biya subsequently declared in his New Year’s address that his “resolve to serve” remains strong, a statement widely interpreted as a hint at his intention to run.
Following this, bishops from Yagoua, Bafoussam, and Ngaoundéré used their sermons to call for leadership change in the country. Minister Sadi expressed regret over the “vehemence” of these positions, which he characterized as focusing solely on the presidential race and based on an “unwarranted interpretation” of the president’s remarks.
Source: Business in Cameroon