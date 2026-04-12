US vice president JD Vance is now sitting at the bottom of the political ladder in the country, with approval numbers sinking to levels never seen before for a vice president at this stage in office, according to CNN.
Drawing on aggregated national polling averages tracking Vance since he took office in January 2025, the data reveals that the vice president’s standing has nosedived sharply, landing him in the “historically the worst” position when compared with his predecessors at the same point in their terms.
The numbers tell a stark story. Vance’s net approval rating has plunged from a positive 3 points down to negative 18 – a dramatic 21-point swing in the wrong direction.
“Down he goes,” CNN data analyst Harry Enten, who worked on it, remarked on air while presenting the details, adding that Vance is “not doing too hot to trot at this point.”
For context, Enten walked viewers through the records of other vice presidents at comparable moments in their tenures. Kamala Harris stood at minus 13, Mike Pence at minus 7 and Joe Biden at a net positive of 4.
While Enten acknowledged that vice presidents have generally become less popular over time, he noted that this trend alone does not fully account for the severity of the former Ohio senator’s dramatic collapse.
The sharp decline, Enten suggested, is not happening in a vacuum. Vance appears to be “dragged down along with the president of the United States,” caught in broader political headwinds weighing on the entire administration.
Trump’s ratings have also dramatically sunk amid his deeply controversial foreign policy decisions, including the unprovoked and illegal war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Interestingly, it coincides with Vance’s role as the lead US negotiator in talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, which ended early on Sunday on a negative note.
The talks, which followed the 40-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic, failed to produce any breakthrough due to the US delegation’s maximalist demands.
12, April 2026
New low for US Vice President as his popularity plummets to historic depths 0
US vice president JD Vance is now sitting at the bottom of the political ladder in the country, with approval numbers sinking to levels never seen before for a vice president at this stage in office, according to CNN.
Drawing on aggregated national polling averages tracking Vance since he took office in January 2025, the data reveals that the vice president’s standing has nosedived sharply, landing him in the “historically the worst” position when compared with his predecessors at the same point in their terms.
The numbers tell a stark story. Vance’s net approval rating has plunged from a positive 3 points down to negative 18 – a dramatic 21-point swing in the wrong direction.
“Down he goes,” CNN data analyst Harry Enten, who worked on it, remarked on air while presenting the details, adding that Vance is “not doing too hot to trot at this point.”
For context, Enten walked viewers through the records of other vice presidents at comparable moments in their tenures. Kamala Harris stood at minus 13, Mike Pence at minus 7 and Joe Biden at a net positive of 4.
While Enten acknowledged that vice presidents have generally become less popular over time, he noted that this trend alone does not fully account for the severity of the former Ohio senator’s dramatic collapse.
The sharp decline, Enten suggested, is not happening in a vacuum. Vance appears to be “dragged down along with the president of the United States,” caught in broader political headwinds weighing on the entire administration.
Trump’s ratings have also dramatically sunk amid his deeply controversial foreign policy decisions, including the unprovoked and illegal war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Interestingly, it coincides with Vance’s role as the lead US negotiator in talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, which ended early on Sunday on a negative note.
The talks, which followed the 40-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic, failed to produce any breakthrough due to the US delegation’s maximalist demands.
Source: Press TV