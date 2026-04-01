The mess left behind by Rev Dr Samuel Forba Fonki during his time as moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC) is now amplifying with questions about the public image of protestant clerics becoming increasingly relevant.
Before Samuel Forba Fonki emerged as moderator, the PCC had a very rich tradition that emphasized modesty, humility and spiritual focus. As a prominent and successful failure, Rev. Fonki reportedly left behind a sinful PCC which has prompted Christians and many religious observers to raise concerns about the complete and total shift in how certain pastors from rich congregations of the PCC present themselves especially in matters of dress and outward style.
It is shameful, disgusting and disgraceful for a church like the PCC rooted in reformed theology to allow its pastors to now appear like Sammy Diko and Longue Longue.
The pastor’s role in the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon is to point beyond themselves—to Christ, to Scripture and to the life of faith. When a pastor’s personal appearance begins to draw disproportionate attention as seen on the photo attached to this editorial, it risks distracting from that central mission. Being a pastor is not a celebrity contest and the pastor is not a performer.
This Cameroon Concord Group editorial is not a call for rigid uniformity or the denial of cultural expression. A pastor’s dress can reflect dignity, context, and even joy. But there is a great distinction between attire that honors the sacred responsibility of God’s ministry and attires that risk blurring the line between spiritual leadership and spectacle. When that holy line becomes unclear, Christians may begin to question whether the focus remains on worship or has subtly shifted toward personality and display.
PCC ministers are all aware that pastoral leadership speaks of restraint, integrity, and a quiet confidence rooted in calling rather than appearance. Correspondingly, pastors deep within the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon should and must not only communicate in words but also in presentation.
The Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, like other living institutions, must continuously reflect on how its pastors embody its values in a changing political and social landscape. That reflection is healthiest when it is honest, charitable, and anchored in the shared desire to preserve the integrity of the PCC’s mission.
1, April 2026
New Testament pastors in the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon 0
by soter • Breaking News, Cameroon, Editorial, Headline News, Religion
The mess left behind by Rev Dr Samuel Forba Fonki during his time as moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC) is now amplifying with questions about the public image of protestant clerics becoming increasingly relevant.
Before Samuel Forba Fonki emerged as moderator, the PCC had a very rich tradition that emphasized modesty, humility and spiritual focus. As a prominent and successful failure, Rev. Fonki reportedly left behind a sinful PCC which has prompted Christians and many religious observers to raise concerns about the complete and total shift in how certain pastors from rich congregations of the PCC present themselves especially in matters of dress and outward style.
It is shameful, disgusting and disgraceful for a church like the PCC rooted in reformed theology to allow its pastors to now appear like Sammy Diko and Longue Longue.
The pastor’s role in the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon is to point beyond themselves—to Christ, to Scripture and to the life of faith. When a pastor’s personal appearance begins to draw disproportionate attention as seen on the photo attached to this editorial, it risks distracting from that central mission. Being a pastor is not a celebrity contest and the pastor is not a performer.
This Cameroon Concord Group editorial is not a call for rigid uniformity or the denial of cultural expression. A pastor’s dress can reflect dignity, context, and even joy. But there is a great distinction between attire that honors the sacred responsibility of God’s ministry and attires that risk blurring the line between spiritual leadership and spectacle. When that holy line becomes unclear, Christians may begin to question whether the focus remains on worship or has subtly shifted toward personality and display.
PCC ministers are all aware that pastoral leadership speaks of restraint, integrity, and a quiet confidence rooted in calling rather than appearance. Correspondingly, pastors deep within the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon should and must not only communicate in words but also in presentation.
The Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, like other living institutions, must continuously reflect on how its pastors embody its values in a changing political and social landscape. That reflection is healthiest when it is honest, charitable, and anchored in the shared desire to preserve the integrity of the PCC’s mission.
To this I put my name
Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai