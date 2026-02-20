20, February 2026

Ngarbuh Massacre: Rare prison sentences handed to soldiers after killing of 21 civilians 0

Three Cameroonian soldiers have been sentenced to prison for their role in the killing of at least 21 civilians in the country’s troubled Anglophone region.

The jail terms for the crimes, which took place six years ago in the Northwest region, range from five to 10 years per person.

A military court previously found the soldiers guilty of murder, arson and destruction – a rare occurrence in a country where military personnel are seldom convicted of crimes against civilians.

Nevertheless, lawyers for the victims told the BBC they were disappointed with the length of the jail terms handed down on Thursday, calling them “insignificant”.

The convictions centre on the events of 14 February 2020, when soldiers, supported by a local militia of ethnic Fulanis, raided the village of Ngarbuh and killed civilians.

Source: BBC