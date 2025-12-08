About 100 children who were abducted from a Catholic school in central Nigeria last month have been freed, authorities say.
Niger state’s police chief, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, and Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is in charge of the school as the local leader of the Catholic community, both told the BBC that they had received confirmation of the students’ release.
They said the news had been confirmed by the president’s national security advisor, but Bishop Yohanna said it was not clear when the children would be reunited with their parents.
More than 250 students and 12 staff were kidnapped from St Mary’s Catholic school in Papiri, the latest in a wave of mass abductions.
8, December 2025
Nigeria: One hundred abducted schoolchildren released 0
by soter • Africa, Headline News, News, Nigeria
Source: BBC