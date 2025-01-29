Privacy Overview
29, January 2025
North Korean leader vows to continue nuclear program indefinitely 0
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed that his country’s nuclear program will continue indefinitely.
Kim warned of an “inevitable” confrontation with hostile nations and said 2025 would be a “crucial year” for bolstering North Korea’s nuclear forces, the KCNA news agency reported Wednesday.
“It is our firm political and military stand and invariable noble task and duty to develop the state’s nuclear counteraction posture indefinitely,” Kim said, according to KCNA.
The announcement came just days after US President Donald Trump expressed his intention to re-engage diplomatically with Pyongyang.
Kim said the aim is increasing Pyongyang’s readiness for what he described as “an inevitable long-term confrontation” with hostile countries.
The remarks come against the backdrop of North Korea’s recent test-firing of strategic guided cruise missiles, marking the country’s first military demonstration since Trump’s inauguration.
Kim addressed “the world’s most unstable situation in which a long-term confrontation with the most vicious hostile countries is inevitable,” and that it was “indispensable for the country to steadily strengthen the nuclear shield”.
North Korea says it is seeking nuclear weapons to counter threats from the United States and its allies, including South Korea.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high, with the North launching a flurry of ballistic missiles last year, prompting the South’s protest.
Source: Presstv