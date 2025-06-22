This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
22, June 2025
Premier League Football Gossips 0
by soter • Europe, Headline News, Sports
Marc Guehi is ready to see out the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace, while Marcus Rashford remains hopeful of joining Barcelona.
Liverpool-target Marc Guehi, 24, is prepared to see out the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace if the centre-back does not get the right offer for his career, despite the Eagles being keen to cash in on the England defender. (Guardian), external
Italian champions Napoli have joined Inter Milan in the race to sign 22-year-old Manchester United Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, who is open to being sold by Ruben Amorim. (Gazzetta Dello Sport – in Italian), external
Arsenal’s move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, 24, has hit a stumbling block because of the Brazilian’s wage demands of £10.2m-a-year. (AS – in Spanish), external
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal made an enquiry for Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, 28, but the Serie A side did not even discuss a deal as they have no intention of selling the Scotland international. (Football Italia), external
Chelsea are open to the sale of Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 24, with Italian clubs Juventus and Napoli both interested. (Gianluca Di Marzio – in Italian), external
Arsenal’s desire to bolster their midfield could result in the Gunners making a move for Brentford’s 31-year-old Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard. (Mirror), external
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, 29, wants to stay and fight for his place with the Cameroon international subject to interest from Monaco. (Guardian), external
Bayern Munich still hold out hope of signing Spain winger Nico Williams, 22, from Athletic Bilbao, despite an agreement having already being reached between the player and Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish), external
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, 27, has not given up hope of a move to Barcelona despite the Catalans being on the brink of signing Williams. (Times), external
Paris St-Germain have resumed talks to sign 22-year-old Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth. (L’Equipe – in French), external
Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho, 25, is prioritising a move to Napoli over fellow Serie A side Juventus. (Sky Sports Italia – in Italian)
Source: BBC