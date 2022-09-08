Privacy Overview
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, dies at 96 0
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, head of the Commonwealth and monarch of 15 countries, has died aged 96 after more than 70 years on the throne, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates and reactions from around the world.
Queen Elizabeth died at the Balmoral royal estate in Scotland after having suffered from health problems since last October.
She was in her Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years since she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952.
All her children – including heir to the throne Prince Charles – rushed to be at her side at Balmoral, aides said.