This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
12, June 2025
Race For Etoudi: ruling CPDM voice concern over violence threats 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Politics
The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) party has expressed concern about growing threats of violence and uprising ahead of the presidential election in the Central African country.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Jean Nkuete, secretary-general of the Central Committee of the CPDM, said there are increasing calls from some political leaders “for the preparation of a sacrificial and murderous insurrection” as the country prepares to hold the election in October.
“The CPDM remains attentive and vigilant … and denounces with the utmost energy these behaviors and speeches of intimidation and incitement to hatred and violence,” Nkuete said.
He called for restraint, urging party members and peace-loving Cameroonians to shun violence and remain patriotic.
According to the country’s electoral calendar, presidential candidates will begin to deposit their files for scrutiny next month.
Source: Xinhuanet