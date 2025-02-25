Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
25, February 2025
Rev Father Nixon Mullah, S.S.J., dies at 51 0
A memorial Mass for Josephite Father Nixon Mullah will be offered Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at St. Luke in Washington, D.C.
Father Mullah, who earned a doctorate in theology from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, died Feb. 18 in his native Cameroon following a battle with cancer that lasted several years. He was 51.
Father Mullah was ordained to the priesthood in 2005 for the Archdiocese of Urbino, Italy. Attracted to the ministry of the Josephites, he joined the Baltimore-based Society of St. Joseph of the Sacred Heart in 2007.
He served as an associate pastor of St. Francis Xavier in Baltimore (2007-10) and was vice rector of St. Joseph Seminary in Washington, D.C.; rector of St. Martin de Porres House of Studies in Ibadan, Nigeria, and pastor of Holy Family in Baytown, Texas, before being appointed rector of St. Joseph Seminary in 2019.
Source: Catholic Review