18, January 2025
Samuel Eto'o crowned as "Ntumfyon"
In a ceremony rich in tradition and emotion, Samuel Eto’o, the iconic former captain of the Indomitable Lions and current President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), was crowned “Ntumfyon” by the traditional rulers of the North West region.
This title in the North West is an exceptional recognition of leadership and impact on society.
The ceremony was held in the heart of the ancestral lands of the North-West, with traditional dances, songs and rituals to consecrate Samuel Eto’o as an ‘Ntumfyon’.
Ever since he was elected president of FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto’o has focused his energy on reforming football in Cameroon, with a particular interest on young talent and creating opportunities for local communities. This new title reinforces his stature as a visionary leader and a unifying figure in Cameroon.
With this new distinction, Samuel Eto’o continues to make history, not only as one of Africa’s greatest footballers, but also as a true cultural icon and a symbol of hope for future generations.
By Fon Lawrence