President Donald Trump on Tuesday ruled out sending US troops to back up any Ukraine peace deal but suggested air support instead, as European nations began hashing out security guarantees ahead of a potential Russia summit.
In a flurry of diplomacy aimed at ending the war, Trump brought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders to the White House on Monday, three days after his landmark encounter with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
But while Trump said Putin had agreed to meet Zelensky and accept some Western security guarantees for Ukraine, those promises have been met with extreme caution by Kyiv and Western capitals, and many details remain vague.
Putin proposed holding the summit with Zelensky in Moscow, three sources familiar with Trump call told AFP. One source said Zelensky immediately said “no” to meeting in the capital of his country’s invader.
19, August 2025
Security guarantees for Ukraine still unclear after Washington summit 0
Source: France 24