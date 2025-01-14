Privacy Overview
South Africa: Dead bodies seen in videos from disused gold mine 0
Disturbing videos have emerged showing the dire situation at a disused gold mine in South Africa where scores of illegal miners have reportedly been living underground for months.
They have been there since police operations targeting illicit mining started last year across the country.
In one of the videos, which the BBC has not independently verified, corpses wrapped in makeshift body bags can be seen. A second shows the emaciated figures of some miners who are still alive.
A long-delayed rescue operation, that last week a court ordered the government to facilitate, began on Monday.
Last year, arguing that the miners had entered the shaft in Stilfontein deliberately without permission, the authorities took a hard line, blocking food and water supplies.
In November, one government minister said: “We are going to smoke them out.”
More than 100 of the illegal miners, known locally as “zama zamas”, have reportedly died underground since the crack down began at the mine some 145km (90 miles) south-west of Johannesburg.
The authorities however, have not confirmed this figure as it is yet to be “verified by an official source”, a spokesperson told the BBC.
Hundreds are thought to be still in the mine while more than 1,000 have surfaced in the past few months.
In one of the videos released by a trade union, the General Industries Workers of South Africa (Giwusa), dozens of shirtless men can be seen sitting on a dirty floor. Their faces have been blurred. A male voice off camera can be heard saying that the men are hungry and need help.
