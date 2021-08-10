Privacy Overview
10, August 2021
South Africa: Jacob Zuma corruption hearing scheduled to resume online this Tuesday 0
The corruption trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma, is scheduled to resume online this Tuesday. The office of the chief justice announced this after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg last week declared that the case would be heard in open court.
Jacob Zuma is currently in prison for contempt of court , but since last week he’s has been in a nearby hospital.
His legal team had complained that a virtual appearance would infringe on his rights. But Zuma is still in hospital on the eve of the trial proceedings and a postponement is likely.
His lawyers are expected to offer evidence of his undisclosed medical issues which could lead to a further postponement of the corruption case.
Source: Africa News