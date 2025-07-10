This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
10, July 2025
South Korea’s ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol rearrested 0
by soter • Headline News, News, World
South Korea’s former president has been rearrested over last year’s failed martial law bid that plunged the country into political turmoil.
Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached in April over the order, which saw military rule introduced for six-hours in December.
A senior judge at Seoul’s Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Yoon on Wednesday, citing fears he could destroy evidence.
Yoon, who was the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested, faces trial on charges of leading an insurrection over his attempt to impose martial law.
During Wednesday’s seven-hour hearing, a special counsel team argued for the arrest warrant on five key charges, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.
The charges include Yoon’s alleged violation of the rights of cabinet members by not inviting some of them to a meeting before he declared martial law.
Yoon initially attended the hearing alongside his lawyers to deny the charges, before being taken to Seoul Detention Center to await a decision on an arrest warrant.
He was first arrested in January following a lengthy stand-off, with investigators scaling barricades and cutting through barbed wire to take him into custody from his residence in central Seoul.
Yoon was released two months later after a court overturned his arrest on technical grounds, but still faces trial.
If found guilty, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.
Prosecutors have reportedly found evidence that Yoon ordered military drones to be flown over North Korea to provoke a reaction that would justify his martial law declaration, according to reports.
Other senior officials also face charges including insurrection and abuse of authority over the martial law declaration.
Insurrection is one of a small number of criminal charges from which South Korean presidents do not have immunity, but now Yoon is no longer president he is open to other criminal charges.
South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae-myung, was elected in June following a snap election after Yoon’s impeachment.
Lee campaigned on the promise to strengthen the country’s democracy following the crisis and appointed a special counsel team to investigate Yoon over the imposition of martial-law, as well as other criminal allegations surrounding his administration.
Source: BBC