Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
8, August 2022
Southern Cameroons Crisis: 14 civilians, including 7 children, martyred during onslaught on Batibo, Guzang 0
Fourteen civilians have been reportedly martyred and several others arrested as a result of the latest round of Cameroon government army atrocities targeting Amba fighters in Batibo and Guzang, says the Ambazonia Interim Government.
According to a statement by the Interim Government (IG) published by the Department for Homeland Security on Monday, 14 civilians, including 7 children and 2 women were killed in Batibo and Guzang and several others arrested during a Cameroon government army operation.
The Francophone army soldiers also destroyed four houses, the IG said in the statement, adding that many civilians escaped into the bushes.
Yaoundé through its new military commander recently launched a devastating offensive against Ambazonia Restoration Forces in the Northern Zone.
By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda