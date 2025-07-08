This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
8, July 2025
Southern Cameroons Crisis: 4 Amba fighters killed in Bamenda 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
At least four separatist fighters were killed early Monday in a military offensive in the Northwest, according to the Francophone dominated government in Yaounde.
Government forces launched a coordinated attack on the separatist fighters in the Below Foncha neighborhood of Bamenda, the region’s chief town, a security official said.
“They (separatist fighters) had come out from their hiding to terrorize civilians. Having received a tip-off, our brave soldiers launched an attack on them. We will continue to clear the city of these threats,” the official, who asked not to be named said.
Additional troops have been deployed to the region ahead of the country’s scheduled presidential election in October, according to security sources.
An armed conflict between separatist fighters and government forces has been ongoing in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017, with separatists seeking to create an independent state.
Source: Xinhuanet