A traditional ruler in Cameroon’s conflict-affected North West region has been arrested and is currently being questioned by security forces in Bamenda as he suspected to be aiding the separatist fighters.
Fon Mormah III of Ndzerem Nyam was reportedly taken into custody and initially held at the Gendarmerie Legion before being transferred to the Mendakwe Gendarmerie Brigade, where he remains under interrogation. His phone was also said to have been confiscated.
Although authorities have not issued an official statement, the arrest comes weeks after a deadly military operation in the village on April 26, during which several people were killed. The victims were presented by the army as separatist fighters, an account that has continued to fuel debate locally.
Security sources are said to suspect the presence of armed separatist elements in Ndzerem Nyam and are questioning whether local complicity may have facilitated their activities. The Fon is reportedly being investigated on allegations of allowing or maintaining links with fighters operating in the area.
However, a statement released by the Ndzerem Nyam Development Association expressed concern over the monarch’s detention, describing his continued questioning as troubling for the community. The group insisted that the ruler has long been regarded as neutral and committed to maintaining peace.
“Many people who know him can testify to his peaceful, neutral, and responsible character,” the statement noted, adding that his presence in the palace during the crisis should not be interpreted as alignment with any armed group.
Complicating matters further, the Fon is also reportedly facing accusations from separatist factions, who allegedly suspect him of cooperating with government forces. This dual suspicion places the traditional leader in a precarious position, caught between opposing sides in a protracted conflict.
Across the North West and South West regions, traditional rulers have increasingly found themselves at the centre of the crisis. Some have been targeted by armed groups, while others have faced pressure or scrutiny from state authorities.
The absence of an official government position on the latest arrest leaves several questions unanswered, including the precise nature of the allegations and the legal steps that may follow.
30, May 2026
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Fon of Ndzerem Nyam arrested in Bamenda 0
A traditional ruler in Cameroon’s conflict-affected North West region has been arrested and is currently being questioned by security forces in Bamenda as he suspected to be aiding the separatist fighters.
Fon Mormah III of Ndzerem Nyam was reportedly taken into custody and initially held at the Gendarmerie Legion before being transferred to the Mendakwe Gendarmerie Brigade, where he remains under interrogation. His phone was also said to have been confiscated.
Although authorities have not issued an official statement, the arrest comes weeks after a deadly military operation in the village on April 26, during which several people were killed. The victims were presented by the army as separatist fighters, an account that has continued to fuel debate locally.
Security sources are said to suspect the presence of armed separatist elements in Ndzerem Nyam and are questioning whether local complicity may have facilitated their activities. The Fon is reportedly being investigated on allegations of allowing or maintaining links with fighters operating in the area.
However, a statement released by the Ndzerem Nyam Development Association expressed concern over the monarch’s detention, describing his continued questioning as troubling for the community. The group insisted that the ruler has long been regarded as neutral and committed to maintaining peace.
“Many people who know him can testify to his peaceful, neutral, and responsible character,” the statement noted, adding that his presence in the palace during the crisis should not be interpreted as alignment with any armed group.
Complicating matters further, the Fon is also reportedly facing accusations from separatist factions, who allegedly suspect him of cooperating with government forces. This dual suspicion places the traditional leader in a precarious position, caught between opposing sides in a protracted conflict.
Across the North West and South West regions, traditional rulers have increasingly found themselves at the centre of the crisis. Some have been targeted by armed groups, while others have faced pressure or scrutiny from state authorities.
The absence of an official government position on the latest arrest leaves several questions unanswered, including the precise nature of the allegations and the legal steps that may follow.
Source: Lebledparle.com