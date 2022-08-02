Privacy Overview
2, August 2022
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Two Amba commanders killed in Tubah 0
The Francophone dominated army have killed two Ambazonian commanders and arrested seven other suspected Southern Cameroons fighters in Tubah subdivision, North West.
Cameroon Concord News gathered that “General Rasta” and “Colonel John” were killed when the pro Yaoundé army soldiers launched an offensive in the locality late on Sunday.
“General Rasta” was the leader of a Southern Cameroons Self Defense group in the locality that was responsible for the killing of several Francophone troops deployed to Southern Cameroons.
By Fon Lawrence