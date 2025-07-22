This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
22, July 2025
Southern Cameroons: North West seeks XAF47 Bln to upgrade infrastructure 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
The Northwest Regional Assembly unveiled a 47 billion CFA francs development plan during the Northwest Economic Forum, held in Bamenda from July 13 to 14, 2025. The plan primarily focuses on infrastructure development across five strategic areas.
Specifically, the region aims to raise 12 billion CFA francs to boost electricity access by 30% over five years in Bamenda, Fundong, Ndop, and Kumbo, the region’s main towns.
Over 15 billion CFA francs are needed for road rehabilitation. Regional officials expect this to improve connectivity and cut travel times by 40% between Bamenda, Mbengwi, Wum, and Nkambé.
The regional executive is also working on an 8 billion CFA francs project to modernize the Bamenda airport. The goal is to reopen it and boost air traffic, tourism, and regional trade.
Alongside the urban electrification project, the Northwest region plans to develop a network of mini solar power stations. This project, valued at 5 billion CFA francs, will supply 20,000 households in rural villages such as Njinkom, Belo, and Bali.
Finally, the Northwest region plans to secure 7 billion CFA francs for its digital connectivity project. This initiative is expected to expand broadband access by 50% within three years in Bamenda, Ndop, Fundong, and surrounding rural communities.
Addressing investors at the forum, Fru Angwafo III, President of the Regional Assembly, stated, “We are not here to ask for permission, we are here to make deals.”
Source: Business in Cameroon