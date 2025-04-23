This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
23, April 2025
Teachers strike shuts down schools across Cameroon 0
by soter • Education, Headline News, Life
Cameroon faces a major education crisis as a four-day national teachers’ strike begins on April 22nd. The “Ecole Morte” movement, led by the Collective of Teachers’ Organisations of Cameroon, unites more than a dozen unions demanding urgent reforms.
At the heart of their six key demands: the organisation of a national forum to rethink the education system, the upgrading of teachers’ special status, and a collective agreement for private school teachers. The strike follows a warning issued in March.
While the government has opened talks, including a meeting at the Ministry of Public Service on April 17, unions say the steps taken are not enough. Teachers are calling for immediate action to address chronic problems and ensure a stable environment for their profession.
Source: Africa News