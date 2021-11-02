Privacy Overview
2, November 2021
Toronto meeting ends with warring factions agreeing on key issues 0
The Toronto meeting is finally over, with warring factions and stakeholders agreeing on key issues and the way forward.
The meeting, which brought together representatives of various groups in the Diaspora and on Ground Zero, has ended its deliberations and will be releasing an end of event press release very soon.
Be the first to know as our correspondents at the event will be offering you insightful analyses and perspectives.