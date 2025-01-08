Privacy Overview
8, January 2025
TRACE AWARDS VOTING OFFICIALLY OPEN 0
by soter • Entertainment, Life
The Awards ceremony is set to take place in Zanzibar on 26 February 2025, bringing together a selection of the continent’s and its diaspora’s greatest musical talents. Trace invites fans to vote for their favourite artists and stand a chance to win an all expense paid trip to the awards.
Public votes accounts for 50% of the final decision and can make a difference in determining the winners. The remaining 50% of the votes will be determined by a panel of entertainment industry players.
Voting is officially opened at www.traceawards.plus and closes on 15 February 2025.
A Celebration of African Musical Diversity
The Trace Awards highlight the richness and excellence of Afro music by recognising artists from over 30 countries across Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe. They compete in 24 categories celebrating rhythms such as Afrobeat, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Rumba, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, Afro-Pop, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé-Décalé, Gospel, Rap, Raï, Kompa, RnB, and more.
Why Vote?
By voting, fans have the opportunity to contribute to the recognition and promotion of their favourite artists both on the continent and internationally.
Two voters will be randomly selected to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the Trace Awards in Zanzibar (Terms and Conditions apply).
TRACE AWARDS 2025 NOMINEES
GLOBAL AWARDS
Song of the Year (sponsored by Johnnie Walker)
Tyla – Jump (South Africa)
Tyler ICU – Mnike (South Africa)
Titom & Yuppe – Tshwala Bam (South Africa)
Tamsir x Team Paiya – Coup du Marteau (Ivory Coast)
Asake & Travis Scott – Active (Nigeria)
Tems – Love me Jeje (Nigeria)
Burna Boy – Higher (Nigeria)
Rema & Shallipopi – Benin Boys (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz – Komasawa (Tanzania)
Album of the Year
Burna Boy – I Told Them (Nigeria)
Asake – Lungu Boy (Nigeria)
Rema – Heis (Nigeria)
Josey – Vibration Universelle (Ivory Coast)
Amaarae – Fountain Baby (Ghana)
King Promise – True To Self (Ghana)
Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension (Ghana)
Toofan – Stamina (Togo)
Best Collaboration
Titom & Yuppe & Burna Boy – Tshwala Bam (Remix) (South Africa/Nigeria)
Neyna & MC Acondize – Nu Ka Sta Para (Cape Verde)
Kocee ft. Patoranking – Credit Alert (Cameroon/Nigeria)
Asake & Wizkid – MMS (Nigeria)
Rema & Shallipopi – Benin Boys (Nigeria)
Odumodublvck & Black Sherif – Woto Woto Seasoning (Ghana)
Tamsir & Team Paiya – Coup du Marteau (Ivory Coast)
Best Music Video
Meji Alabi for Rema “DND” (Nigeria)
TG Omori for Kizz Daniel & Davido “Twe Twe” (Nigeria)
Director folex for Zuchu feat Innoss’ B “Nani” (Remix) (Tanzania/DRC)
Nabil Elderking for Tyla “Jump” (South Africa)
Mikey Oshai for Ayra Starr “Commas” (Nigeria)
Seoute Emmanuel for Toofan “C Pas Normal” (Togo)
Ach’B for Innoss’ B “Sete” (DRC)
Edgar Esteve for Asake & Wizkid “MMS” (Nigeria)
Kmame for Titom & Yuppe “Tshwala Bam” (South Africa)
Best Dancer
Ikorodu Boys (Nigeria)
Dancegod Lloyd (Ghana)
Incredible Zigi (Ghana)
Kamo Mphela (South Africa)
Telminho (Angola)
Makhadzi (South Africa)
Ordinateur (Ivory Coast)
Issac Kalonji (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Best DJ
Tyler ICU – Mnike (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles – Wadibusa (South Africa)
DJ Tunez – Apala Disco Remix (Nigeria)
DJ Nelasta – Eros (Angola)
DJ Spinall ft. Tyla & Omah Lay – One Call (Nigeria)
DJ Neptune ft. Qing Madi – Honest (Nigeria)
DJ Moh Green – Kelele (Algeria)
DJ Maphorisa – Mnike (South Africa)
Kabza De Small – Imithandazo (South Africa)
Best Hip-Hop Artist (sponsored by Hot 97)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Didi B (Ivory Coast)
Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Young Lunya (Tanzania)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
PAN – AFRICAN AWARDS
Best Global African Artist
Tyla (South Africa)
Tyler ICU (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Asake (Nigeria/USA)
Rema (Nigeria)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Best Male Artist
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Asake (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Stonebwoy (Ghana)
Best Female Artist
Tyla (South Africa)
Makhadzi (South Africa)
Chelsea Dinorath (Angola)
Josey (Ivory Coast)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
Best Newcomer (sponsored by Johnnie Walker)
Nkosazana Daughter (South Africa)
Himra (Ivory Coast)
Sabrina (Cameroon)
Mia Guissé (Senegal)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
Qing Madi (Nigeria)
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Best Live Performance
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Ayra Starr – 21: The World Tour (Nigeria)
Burna Boy – I Told Them (Nigeria)
Tyla (South Africa)
Yemi Alade – African Rebel Tour (Nigeria)
Didi B – Mojo Trone Tour (Ivory Coast)
Diamond Platnumz – Wasafi Festival (Tanzania)
Best Producer
Kelvin Momo – Sewe(South Africa)
P.Priime – MMS(Nigeria)
DJ Maphorisa – Mnike (South Africa)
Tam Sir – Coup du Marteau (Ivory Coast)
Sarz – Happiness (Nigeria)
Jae 5 – Perfect Combi (Ghana)
KDDO f For Certain (Party Next Door) (Nigeria)
London – Ozeba (Nigeria)
Kabza De Small – Imithandazo (South Africa)
Best Gospel Artist
Spirit of Praise 10 (South Africa)
KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)
Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)
Ada Ehi (Nigeria)
Bella Kombo (Tanzania)
Israël Mbonyi (Rwanda)
REGIONAL AWARDS
Best Artist – Eastern Africa
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Bien (Kenya)
Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
Rophnan (Ethiopia)
Marioo (Tanzania)
Zuchu (Tanzania)
Nandy (Tanzania)
Best Artist Western Africa Anglophone
Seyi Vibez (Nigeria)
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Chike (Nigeria)
Simi (Nigeria)
KiDi (Ghana)
Best Artist – Southern Africa
Titom & Yuppe (South Africa)
De Mthuda (South Africa)
Inkabi Zezewe (South Africa)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Tyler ICU (South Africa)
Best Artist Francophone Africa
Didi B (Ivory Coast)
Josey (Ivory Coast)
Tidiane Mario (Congo)
Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Wally B. Seck (Senegal)
PhillBill (Cameroon)
Best Artist Lusophone Africa
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Landrick (Angola)
Chelseaa Dinorath (Angola)
Twenty Fingers (Mozambique)
Mr Bow (Mozambique)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Best Artist – Tanzania
Mbosso (Zanzibar)
Diamond Platnumz(Tanzania)
Zuchu (Zanzibar)
Marioo (Tanzania)
Nandy(Tanzania)
Alikiba(Tanzania)
Jux (Tanzania)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
INTERNATIONAL AND DIASPORA AWARDS
Best Artist – Europe
Central Cee (United Kingdom)
Kalash (France/Martinique)
Darkoo (United Kingdom)
Joe Dwet File (France/Haiti)
Jungeli (France)
Franglish (France)
Aya Nakamura (France/Mali)
Best Artist – Brazil
Racionais MC’s (Brazil)
MC IG (Brazil)
Péricles (Brazil)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Best Artist – Caribbean
Venssy (French Guiana)
Mathieu White (Guadeloupe)
Meryl (Martinique)
Nesly (French Guiana)
Shenseea (Jamaica)
Kenny Haiti (Haiti)
Krys (Guadeloupe)
Best Artist
Indian Ocean: Barth (Reunion)
Goulam (Comoros)
PLL (Reunion)
Kalipsxau (Reunion)
Léa Churros (Reunion)
Jamily Jeanne (Mauritius)
For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and more information, please contact:
awards@trace.plus