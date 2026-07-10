Brokers representing US President Donald Trump reportedly purchased last year between $9.7 million and $24.3 million in stocks from arms manufacturers and other military contractors profiting from the illegal war of aggression against Iran.
Responsible Statecraft (RS), the online magazine of the Quincy Institute, said in an analysis on Thursday that accumulating shares in companies like Palantir, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and RTX took place in 2025 before Trump’s warmongering.
Trump’s brokers purchased between $1.6 and $3.9 million in stock of Palantir, the surveillance technology company that developed Maven Smart System, the AI system used to strike 1,000 targets in Iran on the first day of the military assault, according to the analysis of a financial disclosure released recently by the president.
Trump also acquired up to $1.4 million in stock from Lockheed Martin, which manufactures F-35 and F-22 jets deployed against Iran; up to $1 million in stock from General Dynamics, which builds heavy bombs and missiles used in terrorist attacks on the Islamic Republic; and over $800,000 in stock from RTX, which manufacturers the Tomahawk missiles used in the deadly strike on a school in Iran’s southern city of Minab, and up to $3 million in stock from GE Aerospace, which manufactures parts for aircraft used by the US and Israel to target Iran.
The report also said that many of the aforesaid companies have received large contracts to rebuild stockpiles of weapons that were depleted during the war on Iran.
Some contractors in Trump’s investment portfolio also do business directly with the Israeli regime, it added, citing Boeing which sold $8.6 billion in F-15 jets to Tel Aviv less than three months before the second unlawful American-Zionist aggression against Iran, which started on February 28.
Meanwhile, the analysis said that almost all of the stocks Trump purchased rose significantly in the first year of his administration.
All of the stock purchases were part of a larger financial disclosure which revealed that Trump generated $2 billion through private ventures last year, including approximately $1.4 billion through cryptocurrency sales, it said.
The US and the Israeli regime waged their first criminal military assault against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second invasion began in late February and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.
In both wars, Iran’s brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the enemies to accept a ceasefire.
10, July 2026
Trump invested in companies profiting from war on Iran 0
Brokers representing US President Donald Trump reportedly purchased last year between $9.7 million and $24.3 million in stocks from arms manufacturers and other military contractors profiting from the illegal war of aggression against Iran.
Responsible Statecraft (RS), the online magazine of the Quincy Institute, said in an analysis on Thursday that accumulating shares in companies like Palantir, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and RTX took place in 2025 before Trump’s warmongering.
Trump’s brokers purchased between $1.6 and $3.9 million in stock of Palantir, the surveillance technology company that developed Maven Smart System, the AI system used to strike 1,000 targets in Iran on the first day of the military assault, according to the analysis of a financial disclosure released recently by the president.
Trump also acquired up to $1.4 million in stock from Lockheed Martin, which manufactures F-35 and F-22 jets deployed against Iran; up to $1 million in stock from General Dynamics, which builds heavy bombs and missiles used in terrorist attacks on the Islamic Republic; and over $800,000 in stock from RTX, which manufacturers the Tomahawk missiles used in the deadly strike on a school in Iran’s southern city of Minab, and up to $3 million in stock from GE Aerospace, which manufactures parts for aircraft used by the US and Israel to target Iran.
The report also said that many of the aforesaid companies have received large contracts to rebuild stockpiles of weapons that were depleted during the war on Iran.
Some contractors in Trump’s investment portfolio also do business directly with the Israeli regime, it added, citing Boeing which sold $8.6 billion in F-15 jets to Tel Aviv less than three months before the second unlawful American-Zionist aggression against Iran, which started on February 28.
Meanwhile, the analysis said that almost all of the stocks Trump purchased rose significantly in the first year of his administration.
All of the stock purchases were part of a larger financial disclosure which revealed that Trump generated $2 billion through private ventures last year, including approximately $1.4 billion through cryptocurrency sales, it said.
The US and the Israeli regime waged their first criminal military assault against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second invasion began in late February and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.
In both wars, Iran’s brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the enemies to accept a ceasefire.
Source: Press TV