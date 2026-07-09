At least 14 people were killed and 78 others injured in US strikes on five Iranian provinces over the past two days despite a ceasefire memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington, an Iranian Health Ministry official says.
“While a ceasefire was in place, the United States targeted five provinces of Iran on July 8 and 9,” Hossein Kermanpour, head of the ministry’s Public Relations and Information Center, wrote in a post on his X account on Thursday.
He added that 47 of the wounded remain hospitalized, while the other victims have been discharged after receiving medical treatment.
Early Thursday, terrorist US forces carried out a wide range of strikes against several parts of the southern coastal provinces of Iran, targeting civilian infrastructure and claiming the lives of Iranians, besides attacking a bridge in the northern province of Golestan.
The US also carried out military strikes on several coastal bases and civilian sites in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province and the port city of Mahshahr on Wednesday, in an open violation of the MoU.
9, July 2026
US strikes kill 14 in Iran, hit railroad 0
At least 14 people were killed and 78 others injured in US strikes on five Iranian provinces over the past two days despite a ceasefire memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington, an Iranian Health Ministry official says.
“While a ceasefire was in place, the United States targeted five provinces of Iran on July 8 and 9,” Hossein Kermanpour, head of the ministry’s Public Relations and Information Center, wrote in a post on his X account on Thursday.
He added that 47 of the wounded remain hospitalized, while the other victims have been discharged after receiving medical treatment.
Early Thursday, terrorist US forces carried out a wide range of strikes against several parts of the southern coastal provinces of Iran, targeting civilian infrastructure and claiming the lives of Iranians, besides attacking a bridge in the northern province of Golestan.
The US also carried out military strikes on several coastal bases and civilian sites in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province and the port city of Mahshahr on Wednesday, in an open violation of the MoU.