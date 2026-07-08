Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the country’s only domestically owned banana exporter, recorded its weakest monthly export performance of 2026 in June.
According to the Cameroon Banana Association (Assobacam), the state-owned agribusiness exported 3,085 tons of bananas during the month, down 12% from the 3,508 tons shipped in May. June’s exports also trailed those recorded during the first four months of the year: 4,231 tons in January, 3,234 tons in February, 3,822 tons in March, and 3,233 tons in April.
Assobacam did not provide an explanation for the decline. However, it coincides with the end of Cameroon’s dry season, a period that typically brings lower agricultural yields. Beyond seasonal factors, the figures highlight CDC’s continued struggle to recover from the socio-political crisis that has affected the country’s English-speaking regions since late 2016.
The conflict severely disrupted operations, particularly in the Southwest Region, where many of the company’s banana, rubber, and oil palm plantations are located. Large areas of farmland have remained idle for years, contributing to mounting losses that continue to weigh on the company’s financial position.
In 2025 alone, CDC reported 14,349 hectares of mature plantations that remained unharvested, officially citing shortages of agricultural inputs needed for field operations as well as persistent security challenges in parts of its production areas.
8, July 2026
CDC banana exports hit its lowest level of 2026 0
Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the country’s only domestically owned banana exporter, recorded its weakest monthly export performance of 2026 in June.
According to the Cameroon Banana Association (Assobacam), the state-owned agribusiness exported 3,085 tons of bananas during the month, down 12% from the 3,508 tons shipped in May. June’s exports also trailed those recorded during the first four months of the year: 4,231 tons in January, 3,234 tons in February, 3,822 tons in March, and 3,233 tons in April.
Assobacam did not provide an explanation for the decline. However, it coincides with the end of Cameroon’s dry season, a period that typically brings lower agricultural yields. Beyond seasonal factors, the figures highlight CDC’s continued struggle to recover from the socio-political crisis that has affected the country’s English-speaking regions since late 2016.
The conflict severely disrupted operations, particularly in the Southwest Region, where many of the company’s banana, rubber, and oil palm plantations are located. Large areas of farmland have remained idle for years, contributing to mounting losses that continue to weigh on the company’s financial position.
In 2025 alone, CDC reported 14,349 hectares of mature plantations that remained unharvested, officially citing shortages of agricultural inputs needed for field operations as well as persistent security challenges in parts of its production areas.
Source: Business in Cameroon