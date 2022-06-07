Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
7, June 2022
Two Cameroonians wanted for forgery in Cyprus (photos) 0
The Police are requesting information regarding ANTEM COLLIN, 29 and TANGUWA NSHEKOWAH, 38, both from Cameroon, for forgery, obtaining registration under false pretenses, assistance to a third-country national, money laundering, offences carried out in Cyprus between 2021 and June 2022.
Anyone with any information is requested to contact the CID headquarters to with the Citizen Line at 1460, or with the nearest Police Station.
in-cyprus