Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
27, November 2024
UN Committee urges Biya regime to improve prison conditions 0
The United Nations Committee Against Torture (CAT) has issued a series of recommendations to the Cameroonian authorities, focusing on improving detention conditions in the country’s prisons. Among its observations, the CAT highlights the poor material conditions of detention in many facilities, including unsanitary and unhygienic environments, lack of ventilation, inadequate food and water supplies—both in quality and quantity—and the absence of recreational or educational activities to support reintegration. Additionally, access to quality healthcare remains limited.
To address these issues, the CAT has made several proposals. The UN body calls on Cameroon to reduce overcrowding in its prisons, urging authorities to ensure that pre-trial detention is imposed only as an exceptional measure and for limited periods. This concern is particularly pressing given that the country’s prisons house approximately 30,000 inmates, despite an official capacity of just 9,000.
In response, Cameroon’s Ministry of Justice has been implementing a prison infrastructure development project. As part of this initiative, two prisons were opened in Douala several years ago to alleviate congestion at New Bell Prison, while another facility was constructed in Limbe to ease the burden on Buea Prison in the Southwest Region. The CAT has expressed its support for this project but insists that more needs to be done.
The committee has also stressed the importance of improving conditions for detainees with disabilities. Additionally, it recommends that Cameroonian authorities facilitate better access to healthcare services and increase the number of prison staff. “Allocate the necessary resources to ensure proper medical and sanitary care for detainees, including mental health services,” the CAT document states.
The CAT’s recommendations underline the urgency of addressing the systemic challenges plaguing Cameroon’s penal system, with a particular emphasis on humane treatment and the fundamental rights of prisoners.
Source: Sbbc