The European Union’s ambassador to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea accused Russia on May 7 of using ships registered under Cameroon’s flag to help bypass Western sanctions tied to the war in Ukraine.
Speaking during Europe Day events in Yaoundé, Ambassador Jean-Marc Chataigner sharply criticized what he described as the misuse of Cameroon’s maritime registry by aging oil tankers operating outside international standards.
“Cameroon’s flag is being used illegally by too many uninsured, poorly maintained and aging tankers,” Chataigner said. “These ghost ships travel across the oceans without ever docking in Cameroon while helping finance attacks on Ukraine’s sovereignty.”
Although he did not mention Russia directly in that part of his speech, the comments clearly referred to Moscow, which he had discussed earlier.
Western governments have repeatedly accused Russia of relying on a so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers to bypass sanctions imposed on its energy exports since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Russian crude shipments remain under close scrutiny by Western countries, including when the vessels involved operate under foreign flags.
According to several observers, ships linked to Russian oil exports have registered under Cameroon’s flag in recent years. Cameroon is frequently cited internationally as a so-called flag-of-convenience country, where foreign-owned ships can register under less restrictive conditions.
The issue has reportedly led the European Union to increase pressure on Yaoundé to stop granting its flag to vessels suspected of helping Russia avoid Western sanctions.
Beyond maritime issues, Chataigner also addressed migration concerns and again accused Russia of exploiting vulnerable populations and weaknesses in international control systems.
“Those who wage war today do not hesitate to exploit the vulnerability of populations and weaknesses in oversight systems,” the ambassador said.
He then referred to Cameroonians who, according to him, leave for Russia after promises of better opportunities before later being recruited to fight in Ukraine.
“Some Cameroonians, tempted by risky adventures, leave for Russia with promises of a better future and later find themselves recruited and turned into cannon fodder in a conflict that is not theirs,” Chataigner said.
He referenced remarks previously made by President Paul Biya in February 2026 warning young people against pursuing dangerous opportunities abroad.
Chataigner concluded by contrasting those practices with what he described as a different vision of international cooperation.
He called for partnerships “that respect international law, national sovereignty and the aspirations of our peoples,” and said cooperation should rest on “trust, transparency and reciprocity.”
12, May 2026
Yaoundé: EU envoy accuses Russia of using Cameroon- flagged vessels to evade oil sanctions 0
The European Union’s ambassador to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea accused Russia on May 7 of using ships registered under Cameroon’s flag to help bypass Western sanctions tied to the war in Ukraine.
Speaking during Europe Day events in Yaoundé, Ambassador Jean-Marc Chataigner sharply criticized what he described as the misuse of Cameroon’s maritime registry by aging oil tankers operating outside international standards.
“Cameroon’s flag is being used illegally by too many uninsured, poorly maintained and aging tankers,” Chataigner said. “These ghost ships travel across the oceans without ever docking in Cameroon while helping finance attacks on Ukraine’s sovereignty.”
Although he did not mention Russia directly in that part of his speech, the comments clearly referred to Moscow, which he had discussed earlier.
Western governments have repeatedly accused Russia of relying on a so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers to bypass sanctions imposed on its energy exports since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Russian crude shipments remain under close scrutiny by Western countries, including when the vessels involved operate under foreign flags.
According to several observers, ships linked to Russian oil exports have registered under Cameroon’s flag in recent years. Cameroon is frequently cited internationally as a so-called flag-of-convenience country, where foreign-owned ships can register under less restrictive conditions.
The issue has reportedly led the European Union to increase pressure on Yaoundé to stop granting its flag to vessels suspected of helping Russia avoid Western sanctions.
Beyond maritime issues, Chataigner also addressed migration concerns and again accused Russia of exploiting vulnerable populations and weaknesses in international control systems.
“Those who wage war today do not hesitate to exploit the vulnerability of populations and weaknesses in oversight systems,” the ambassador said.
He then referred to Cameroonians who, according to him, leave for Russia after promises of better opportunities before later being recruited to fight in Ukraine.
“Some Cameroonians, tempted by risky adventures, leave for Russia with promises of a better future and later find themselves recruited and turned into cannon fodder in a conflict that is not theirs,” Chataigner said.
He referenced remarks previously made by President Paul Biya in February 2026 warning young people against pursuing dangerous opportunities abroad.
Chataigner concluded by contrasting those practices with what he described as a different vision of international cooperation.
He called for partnerships “that respect international law, national sovereignty and the aspirations of our peoples,” and said cooperation should rest on “trust, transparency and reciprocity.”
Source: Sbbc