9, January 2025
US: fire erupts in Hollywood Hills
A fire has broken out in the Hollywood Hills, causing LA Fire Department chief Kristin Crowley to abruptly leave a press conference at which she was giving an update on the fires
The blaze, named the Sunset Fire by the LA Fire Department, has triggered mandatory evacuations, including areas dotted with celebrity homes
There are now at least six fires raging in Los Angeles and its neighbouring Ventura county. Apart from one in Woodley, which has decreased in size, the others are 0% contained, officials say
Five people are confirmed dead and more than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Eaton fire. Another 37,000 have been evacuated because of Palisades inferno
Palisades, the first blaze to break out on Tuesday, has become the most destructive in LA’s history – and is still growing, officials say
Firefighters in Los Angeles are experiencing a shortage of water and are resorting to taking water from swimming pools and ponds
LA Mayor Karen Bass defended her absence when the wildfires broke out – she was in Africa as part of a delegation. Bass has also faced criticism amid reports she cut more than $17m from the fire department’s budget last summer.
Source: BBC