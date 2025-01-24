Privacy Overview
24, January 2025
US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s order to change birthright citizenship 0
A US judge has temporarily blocked Trump’s order to change birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the constitution
The judge says the order, which was slated to take effect in February, was “blatantly unconstitutional”
Meanwhile, Trump has declassifed files related to the deaths of John F Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr
The president also pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists and signed executive orders relating to cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence and the recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina
Earlier, Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos where he told the rest of the world that if they do not make their products in the US, they will face tariffs worth “trillions of dollars”
Source: BBC