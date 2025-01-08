Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
8, January 2025
US largest contributor to humanitarian aid efforts in Cameroon 0
The United States was the largest contributor to humanitarian aid efforts in Cameroon as of September 30, 2024, according to a recent report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
The U.S. contributed 53 billion CFA Francs, four times more than the second-largest donor, the European Union, which provided 14.5 billion CFA Francs. Other major contributors included Sweden, Germany, France, Japan, Canada, Italy, Norway, and the NGO Education Cannot Wait.
These contributions, totaling 90 billion CFA Francs, covered 38% of the 217 billion CFA Francs required under the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan adopted by humanitarian partners and the Cameroonian government. The plan aims to assist 2.3 million of the 3.4 million people identified as being in need.
In September 2024, the U.S. Embassy in Cameroon reported that Washington had already provided 12 billion CFA Francs in humanitarian aid for the year, specifically for food and nutritional assistance.
Source: Sbbc