26, November 2024
US President confirms Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal agreed 0
US President Joe Biden has announced a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah
The deal will take effect from 04:00 local time (02:00 GMT) tomorrow, according to Biden
Earlier, Israel launched extensive air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after its military issued evacuation orders in the area
Israeli troops began a land invasion of Lebanon almost two months ago, in response to almost a year of rocket attacks from Hezbollah
A ceasefire in Lebanon would not directly affect Israel’s war in Gaza.
Source: BBC