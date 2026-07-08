The Iranian Army says it has carried out drone strikes against US military assembly points at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, widening the Islamic Republic’s military response to American airstrikes on Iranian territory.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Public Relations Office of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran said the operation was launched in response to “hostile US attacks” on military and civilian areas in southern Iran and the violation of the 14-point ceasefire agreement.
“Following the hostile aggression of the American enemy against military and civilian areas in the south of the country and the violation of the 14-clause memorandum of understanding, the attack drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, from early this morning (Wednesday), targeted the assembly points of American hostile forces at ‘Sheikh Isa Base’ in Bahrain,” the statement read.
The Army warned that further violations would be met with expanded strikes, stating that “the consequences of the blatant and repeated violation and breaking of the ceasefire by criminal America” would be borne by US forces, and that “all American bases in the region will be legitimate targets for the army’s drones.”
The announcement came hours after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it had struck 85 US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait and shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Bushehr province.
Those strikes were described by the IRGC as an “initial response” to US aerial aggression against coastal bases and civilian stations in Hormozgan province and Mahshahr.
8, July 2026
Iran Army expands retaliation with drone strikes on US forces in Bahrain 0
The Iranian Army says it has carried out drone strikes against US military assembly points at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, widening the Islamic Republic’s military response to American airstrikes on Iranian territory.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Public Relations Office of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran said the operation was launched in response to “hostile US attacks” on military and civilian areas in southern Iran and the violation of the 14-point ceasefire agreement.
“Following the hostile aggression of the American enemy against military and civilian areas in the south of the country and the violation of the 14-clause memorandum of understanding, the attack drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, from early this morning (Wednesday), targeted the assembly points of American hostile forces at ‘Sheikh Isa Base’ in Bahrain,” the statement read.
The Army warned that further violations would be met with expanded strikes, stating that “the consequences of the blatant and repeated violation and breaking of the ceasefire by criminal America” would be borne by US forces, and that “all American bases in the region will be legitimate targets for the army’s drones.”
The announcement came hours after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it had struck 85 US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait and shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Bushehr province.
Those strikes were described by the IRGC as an “initial response” to US aerial aggression against coastal bases and civilian stations in Hormozgan province and Mahshahr.
Source: Presstv