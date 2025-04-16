This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
16, April 2025
World Bank increases funding to Cameroon by 21% 0
by soter • Africa, Business, Headline News
The World Bank has stepped up its financial support to Cameroon. Since April 2023, the institution has added $826 million, or about CFA475 billion, to its local portfolio. The total now stands at $4.5 billion, or roughly CFA2,700 billion, up from $3.7 billion (CFA2,220 billion). This marks a 21% increase in just two years.
Cheick Fantamady Kanté, who oversees the World Bank’s Cameroon portfolio, shared the news during a review session held on April 14, 2025, focusing on the projects funded by the institution.
There are 22 active projects in Cameroon backed by the World Bank. These include both national and sub-regional programs, with 17% of them classified as national projects that include direct budget support. Kanté highlighted that the energy and transport sectors alone absorb $2.3 billion (about CFA1,380 billion), making up half of the total commitment.
Figures from Cameroon’s Ministry of Economy show that 66% of the funds are going into infrastructure. That translates to ten ongoing projects: four in energy, five in transport, and one focused on digital transformation.
The rural development sector has four projects. Governance accounts for three, education has two, and social development is represented by just one.
The significant increase in funding reflects the World Bank’s continued commitment to building up Cameroon’s key infrastructure, while still supporting essential social programs.
Source: Business in Cameroon