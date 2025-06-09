This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
9, June 2025
Yang Philemon: Vietnamese Prime Minister meets President of UN General Assembly in France 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Vietnam consistently supports multilateralism and the United Nations’ central role in global governance, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told President of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang on the sidelines of the third UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, on June 9.
Amid emerging global challenges like climate change, resource depletion, and population aging, PM Chinh underscored the need for international solidarity, adherence to international law, and an inclusive and comprehensive global approach.
He outlined Vietnam’s development strategy and foreign policy priorities, expressing his hope that Yang will bolster UN – Vietnam cooperation. This, he said, could include advancing ongoing programmes and projects in Vietnam, supporting human resources training, and creating opportunities for more Vietnamese professionals to join UN bodies.
PM Chinh also thanked President Yang, a former PM of Cameroon, for consistently supporting and enhancing Vietnam – Cameroon relations. He proposed that Yang further promote the two countries’ traditional friendship and affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to assist Cameroon in agricultural development, alongside encouraging greater investment by Vietnamese companies such as telecoms service provider Viettel in the African nation.
President Yang, for his part, commended Vietnam’s active engagement in UN activities and its consistent respect for the UN Charter. He highlighted Vietnam’s robust partnerships with the UN and Cameroon, and noted his admiration for Vietnam’s impressive socio-economic achievements.
He welcomed Vietnam’s dynamic role and growing international stature, pledging to work with the Southeast Asian country to promote the adherence to the UN Charter, international law, and multilateralism.
Praising Vietnam’s strengths in science-technology, telecommunications, and agriculture, he also pledged support for deeper Vietnam – Cameroon cooperation in these areas. He promised to address bottlenecks and create optimal conditions for Vietnamese firms operating in his country.
On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader extended an invitation to President Yang to visit Vietnam in the near future.
Source: Vietnamplus